Stairway Partners LLC Has $39.26 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 5.0% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stairway Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $39,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.73. The stock had a trading volume of 24,948,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,718,246. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

