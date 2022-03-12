Stairway Partners LLC Has $53.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 784,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 6.8% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stairway Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $53,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,533 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7,962.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 943,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,914,000 after acquiring an additional 931,957 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,900,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 84.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,344,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,510,000 after acquiring an additional 615,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yale University increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 797.6% during the third quarter. Yale University now owns 682,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,759,000 after acquiring an additional 606,200 shares in the last quarter.

VGK stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,182,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,946,430. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $70.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.88.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

