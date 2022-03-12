Stairway Partners LLC Has $98.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,668 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 12.6% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stairway Partners LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $98,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,046,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,698,000 after buying an additional 878,054 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,341,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,238,000 after purchasing an additional 707,190 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,747 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,142,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,389,000 after purchasing an additional 303,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,525,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,513,000 after purchasing an additional 55,032 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $52.47. The stock had a trading volume of 17,760,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,223,463. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $68.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94.

