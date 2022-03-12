StakedZEN (STZEN) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. StakedZEN has a market capitalization of $801,532.45 and approximately $371.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StakedZEN coin can currently be purchased for $49.86 or 0.00128082 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, StakedZEN has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StakedZEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.76 or 0.06583117 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,837.89 or 0.99765078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00041659 BTC.

About StakedZEN

StakedZEN’s total supply is 16,075 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakedZEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StakedZEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StakedZEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakedZEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.