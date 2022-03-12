Stakenet Trading 9.4% Lower This Week (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakenet has a total market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $11,273.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stakenet has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.73 or 0.00257179 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012490 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004752 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000796 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001535 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00034636 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00103656 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

About Stakenet

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 128,719,155 coins and its circulating supply is 125,180,110 coins. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

