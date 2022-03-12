Standard Protocol Price Tops $0.22 (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $2.92 million and $383,758.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00046487 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.70 or 0.06628345 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,128.61 or 0.99995487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041913 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

