State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 2,303 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average is $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.53. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

