State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 10,900 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,576 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.10% of WSFS Financial worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 51.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 45,307 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 61.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 22.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 12,314 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS opened at $51.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.11. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.72.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 9.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,123 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.