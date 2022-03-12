State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.09.

Shares of BLDR opened at $74.33 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day moving average is $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.87. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

