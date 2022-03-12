State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,655 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,699,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,480,000 after acquiring an additional 142,556 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 939,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,331,000 after purchasing an additional 104,893 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,913 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,690,000 after purchasing an additional 95,189 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,603 shares of company stock worth $1,508,192. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP opened at $47.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COOP. Wedbush lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

