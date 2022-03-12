State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 136.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 1,412.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Nordson during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

Shares of NDSN opened at $215.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $197.01 and a one year high of $272.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.80 and a 200 day moving average of $244.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

