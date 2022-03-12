State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.20 Million Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 165.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,653 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.63.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $56.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $58.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

