State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.38 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,307,000 after buying an additional 1,299,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,929 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,593,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,365,000 after purchasing an additional 40,437 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,487,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,477,000 after purchasing an additional 344,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,856,000 after purchasing an additional 604,172 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRO stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

