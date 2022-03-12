State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

AEIS opened at $83.48 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $122.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $396.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

