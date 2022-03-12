State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Teleflex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,228,833,000 after acquiring an additional 82,510 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 0.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,325,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,044,000 after acquiring an additional 23,959 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 642,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $242,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 375,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $141,539,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex stock opened at $335.99 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.33.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.64.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.