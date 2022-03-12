State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,666,115.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $2,197,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,877 shares of company stock worth $12,557,858. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $88.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.84.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

