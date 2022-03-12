State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Assured Guaranty worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

AGO opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.09. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $63.98.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 33,417 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,417 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,221. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Assured Guaranty (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.