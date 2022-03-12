State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,970 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,820,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in CF Industries by 702.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after buying an additional 885,426 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,331,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,041,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP grew its stake in CF Industries by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,768,000 after purchasing an additional 722,745 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,404,726 shares of company stock valued at $112,531,148 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $100.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.82.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

