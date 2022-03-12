State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes $2.40 Million Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 79,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $37.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

ACI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

