State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,863 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of State Street worth $32,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $46,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of State Street by 279.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $68,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Shares of STT stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.00 and its 200-day moving average is $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

