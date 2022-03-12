STATERA Price Hits $0.0600 on Major Exchanges (STA)

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last seven days, STATERA has traded 40.4% lower against the US dollar. One STATERA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. STATERA has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and $37,896.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About STATERA

STATERA launched on July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 79,399,488 coins and its circulating supply is 79,399,234 coins. The official website for STATERA is stateratoken.com . STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

Buying and Selling STATERA

