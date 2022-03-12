Stealth Price Hits $0.0379 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Stealth has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $1,387.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 19.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00011262 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00010498 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

