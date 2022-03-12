Step Finance (STEP) Price Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $557,390.76 and $7.09 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00046457 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.17 or 0.06585735 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.79 or 0.99957152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00042274 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

