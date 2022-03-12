SThree (LON:STHR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $299.94

SThree Plc (LON:STHR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.94 ($3.93) and traded as high as GBX 303.50 ($3.98). SThree shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.93), with a volume of 1,440,807 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £397.26 million and a PE ratio of 10.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 300 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 299.94.
SThree Company Profile (LON:STHR)
