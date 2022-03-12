Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ HNDL traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $23.27. 336,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,638. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNDL. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.