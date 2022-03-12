Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 2,406 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $101.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.70. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

