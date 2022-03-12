Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 5,223 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,856,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 720,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,511,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $81.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

