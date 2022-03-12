Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 2,377 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.05% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $7,931,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $709,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $11,065,000.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $81.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.16. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.36 and a twelve month high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 18,358 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $1,607,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

