Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 246 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $733,486,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after buying an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after buying an additional 123,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 44.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 369,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,944,000 after buying an additional 114,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $40,431,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOC opened at $436.30 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $300.93 and a 52-week high of $490.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

