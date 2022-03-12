Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 75 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Booking by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Booking by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 302,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,649,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,720.81.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,017.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,378.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,367.06. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

