Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,515 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 117,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 68,580 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 439,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 204,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $21.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

