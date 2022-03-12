Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $73.77 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $73.34 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.78.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

