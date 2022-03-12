Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,773 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.07% of The Gabelli Equity Trust worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAB stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, insider Kuni Nakamura bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

