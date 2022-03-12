Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,414 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 646,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,255,000 after buying an additional 246,498 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 162,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 55,737 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.