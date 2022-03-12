Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.46 Million Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,047 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after acquiring an additional 349,623 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 907,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after acquiring an additional 59,445 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 560,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after buying an additional 514,978 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,555,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,831,000 after buying an additional 671,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

