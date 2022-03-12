Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,658,000 after buying an additional 164,742 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 552,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,832,000 after purchasing an additional 344,388 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 984.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 81,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Clarkson Capital downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of ZIM opened at $78.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $80.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $17.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $68.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 86.28%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 35.51%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.