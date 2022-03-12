Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $120,697,000. Natixis grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after buying an additional 1,269,869 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after purchasing an additional 975,983 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $53,754,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,983,000 after purchasing an additional 756,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $78.51 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.91.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.