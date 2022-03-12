Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $1.13 Million in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 89,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.06% of Vermilion Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 86,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 296,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 39,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 50.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 624,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VET. TD Securities upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Desjardins increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

Shares of VET stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

