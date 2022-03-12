Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.10% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2,283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 254,392 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 641,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $19.34 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02.

