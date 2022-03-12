Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 118,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.27% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.