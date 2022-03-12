Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 17,450 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

