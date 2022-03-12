Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 2,426 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Schlumberger by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLB opened at $42.90 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $46.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

