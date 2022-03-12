Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 246 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.2% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $436.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $403.48 and a 200-day moving average of $380.49. The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $300.93 and a one year high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $259,358.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

