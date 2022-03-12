Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 2,611 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070,375 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,337,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,635 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,351,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,463,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average is $72.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

