Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 3,439 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AB stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.77%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

