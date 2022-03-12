Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 3,525 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,717 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 685,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,236,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.45. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

