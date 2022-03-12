Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 4,467 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000.

Shares of CALF opened at $40.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.84.

