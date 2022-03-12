Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,131 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after buying an additional 339,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,341,000 after buying an additional 104,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,595,000 after buying an additional 196,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after buying an additional 294,563 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $232.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.67. The stock has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

