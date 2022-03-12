Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,131 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GD opened at $232.48 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

