Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 41,047 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,047 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GT. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT opened at $13.02 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber (Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.